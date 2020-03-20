Quick links

Report: European giants choose possible replacements for Everton target

Everton fans celebrate Chris Smalling of Manchester United's own goal by lighting a flare during The Emirates FA Cup semi final match between Everton and Manchester United at Wembley...
Premier League Everton reportedly want to sign Gigi Donnarumma from Serie A giants AC Milan - is he set to swap San Siro for Goodison Park?

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy looks on prior to the training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on May 30, 2018 in Florence, Italy.

AC Milan are preparing for life without Everton linked Gianluigi Donnarumma with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the Serie A giants have identified Alex Meret and Juan Musso as a potential replacement for the contract rebel.

On Thursday afternoon, The Toffees were tipped to make one of the most ambitious and high-profile signings in their history (Gazzetta).

At just 21, Donnarumma has been one of the world’s elite shot-stoppers for quite some time now. But with the Italian facing something of a Mexican stand-off with the Milan board due to his apparent reluctance to extend a contract which expires in 2021, the seven-time European champions may be forced to cash in – for as little as £23 million.

 

For that price, and with Jordan Pickford really struggling for form, Everton would be fools to not at least make an effort to bring a man who has played regular first-team football since the age of 16 to Goodison Park.

And according to new reports today, Milan have headhunted two ready-made successors for their academy graduate. Argentine Musso, a rising star between the sticks of Udinese, is one option.

Gianluigi Donnarumma ,Goalkeeper of AC Milan saving the ball from Juventus FC's Penalty during the Supercoppa TIM Doha 2016 match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Jassim Bin...

The other, Napoli’s cat-like Meret, would be a potentially far more difficult signing given his starring role for a rival Serie A powerhouse.

It looks increasingly likely that a man labelled the heir to Gigi Buffon will be on the move this summer. Everton fans can allow themselves to dream, even in these uncertain times.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AC Milan at Stadio Artemio Franchi on February 22, 2020 in Florence, Italy.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

