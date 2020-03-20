Report: European giants choose possible replacements for Everton target

Premier League Everton reportedly want to sign Gigi Donnarumma from Serie A giants AC Milan - is he set to swap San Siro for Goodison Park?
AC Milan are preparing for life without Everton linked Gianluigi Donnarumma with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the Serie A giants have identified Alex Meret and Juan Musso as a potential replacement for the contract rebel.
On Thursday afternoon, The Toffees were tipped to make one of the most ambitious and high-profile signings in their history (Gazzetta).
At just 21, Donnarumma has been one of the world’s elite shot-stoppers for quite some time now. But with the Italian facing something of a Mexican stand-off with the Milan board due to his apparent reluctance to extend a contract which expires in 2021, the seven-time European champions may be forced to cash in – for as little as £23 million.
For that price, and with Jordan Pickford really struggling for form, Everton would be fools to not at least make an effort to bring a man who has played regular first-team football since the age of 16 to Goodison Park.
And according to new reports today, Milan have headhunted two ready-made successors for their academy graduate. Argentine Musso, a rising star between the sticks of Udinese, is one option.
The other, Napoli’s cat-like Meret, would be a potentially far more difficult signing given his starring role for a rival Serie A powerhouse.
It looks increasingly likely that a man labelled the heir to Gigi Buffon will be on the move this summer. Everton fans can allow themselves to dream, even in these uncertain times.
Have something to tell us about this article?