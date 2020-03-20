Report: European giants choose possible replacements for Everton target

Premier League Everton reportedly want to sign Gigi Donnarumma from Serie A giants AC Milan - is he set to swap San Siro for Goodison Park?

AC Milan are preparing for life without Everton linked Gianluigi Donnarumma with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the Serie A giants have identified Alex Meret and Juan Musso as a potential replacement for the contract rebel.

On Thursday afternoon, The Toffees were tipped to make one of the most ambitious and high-profile signings in their history (Gazzetta).

At just 21, Donnarumma has been one of the world’s elite shot-stoppers for quite some time now. But with the Italian facing something of a Mexican stand-off with the Milan board due to his apparent reluctance to extend a contract which expires in 2021, the seven-time European champions may be forced to cash in – for as little as £23 million.

For that price, and with Jordan Pickford really struggling for form, Everton would be fools to not at least make an effort to bring a man who has played regular first-team football since the age of 16 to Goodison Park.

And according to new reports today, Milan have headhunted two ready-made successors for their academy graduate. Argentine Musso, a rising star between the sticks of Udinese, is one option.

The other, Napoli’s cat-like Meret, would be a potentially far more difficult signing given his starring role for a rival Serie A powerhouse.

It looks increasingly likely that a man labelled the heir to Gigi Buffon will be on the move this summer. Everton fans can allow themselves to dream, even in these uncertain times.