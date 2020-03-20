Quick links

Report: Arsenal believe player with ‘big gift’ wants to be at Emirates next season

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 24, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is a player reportedly in demand.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 09, 2020 in St Albans, England.

According to Football.London, Arsenal believe that Bukayo Saka wants to be at the club next season.

The Daily Mail recently reported of interest in the 18-year-old from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Football.London has reported that the Gunners have held talks over a new contract with the England International this season.

 

The report has added that the North London outfit believe that Saka - who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back - wants to be at the club next season despite reported interest in him from other teams.

Football.London has claimed of interest in the teenager from German club Borussia Dortmund.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 19, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Saka has made 12 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing three assists in the process.

The teenager has also scored two goals and provided five assists in six Europa League matches for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Praise

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta raved about Saka after the Europa League game against Olympiakos in Greece in February.

Arteta told Football.London about Saka: "He makes big decisions in the final third, he doesn't hide and he's got the vision and the ability to execute in spaces that are really tight which is a big gift."

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

