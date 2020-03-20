Quick links

Rangers

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Rangers coach reacts as Tottenham Hotspur announce exit

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers coach Michael Beale gives his take on John McDermott as he leaves Tottenham Hotspur.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Liverpool U21 coach Michael Beale during the Liverpool v Sunderland Barclays U21 Premier League game at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on February 21,...

Glasgow Rangers coach Michael Beale has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the departure of John McDermott from Tottenham Hotspur.

As announced on Tottenham’s official Twitter page, McDermott will leave his role as Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development.

Subscribe

 

It has been stated that McDermott will become the new Assistant Technical Director at the FA.

Glasgow Rangers coach Beale has given his take on the announcement, and he has raved about the appointment, while former Tottenham prospect Shaq Coulthirst has also given his reaction.

Football in England and in Scotland is suspended at the moment, and both Tottenham and Rangers will hope that the season resumes soon.

Spurs are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table, while Rangers are still challenging for the Scottish Premiership title.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Rangers currently find themselves second in the Scottish Premiership table with 67 points from 29 matches, 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Liverpool U23 coach Michael Beale (left) with U18 coach Neil Critchley during the Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion Premier league Cup game at Prenton...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch