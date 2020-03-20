Rangers coach reacts as Tottenham Hotspur announce exit

Glasgow Rangers coach Michael Beale gives his take on John McDermott as he leaves Tottenham Hotspur.

Glasgow Rangers coach Michael Beale has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the departure of John McDermott from Tottenham Hotspur.

As announced on Tottenham’s official Twitter page, McDermott will leave his role as Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development.

The Club can confirm that John McDermott is to leave his role as Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development to take up the position of Assistant Technical Director at the FA. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 20, 2020

It has been stated that McDermott will become the new Assistant Technical Director at the FA.

Glasgow Rangers coach Beale has given his take on the announcement, and he has raved about the appointment, while former Tottenham prospect Shaq Coulthirst has also given his reaction.

A fantastic appointment by the @FA - John has done a brilliant job at Spurs for a number of years. https://t.co/igCw8mabGo — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) March 20, 2020

Owe This Man My Life...❤️ https://t.co/dLgqoQn2DA — Shaq Coulthirst (@ShaqCoulthirst) March 20, 2020

Football in England and in Scotland is suspended at the moment, and both Tottenham and Rangers will hope that the season resumes soon.

Spurs are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table, while Rangers are still challenging for the Scottish Premiership title.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Rangers currently find themselves second in the Scottish Premiership table with 67 points from 29 matches, 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.