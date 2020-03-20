Player Liverpool have reportedly made offer for compared to Zidane by legend

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe.

Frank Leboeuf has raved about reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe on ESPN FC.

The former Chelsea star, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, believes that the Paris Saint-Germain forward can be as good as Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, France and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing France international forward Mbappe from PSG in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the Reds have made an offer for the 21-year-old, who cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport.

Leboeuf said about Mbappe on ESPN FC: “I think that guy is really somebody special.”

Leboeuf added: “If he stays fit on earth, I think he will be as good as Ronaldo or Messi or maybe a Zidane in different qualities, but same level.”

Blockbuster signing for Liverpool

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, and the France international forward has massive potential.

It is hard to see PSG sell the Frenchman in the summer transfer window, but if the Reds somehow manager to secure his services, then he would be a blockbuster signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to WhoScored, Mbappe has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in Ligue 1, and has scored five goals and provided four assists in the Champions League for PSG so far this season.