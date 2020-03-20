Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Player Liverpool have reportedly made offer for compared to Zidane by legend

Subhankar Mondal
(FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE) In this handout image provided by UEFA, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler speak to Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain as they warm up prior to the UEFA Champions...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe.

TOPSHOT - France's national football forward Kylian Mbappe rises his arms during a training session in Clairefontaine en Yvelines on June 5, 2019 as part of the team's preparation for the...

Frank Leboeuf has raved about reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe on ESPN FC.

The former Chelsea star, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, believes that the Paris Saint-Germain forward can be as good as Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, France and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing France international forward Mbappe from PSG in the summer transfer window.

 

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the Reds have made an offer for the 21-year-old, who cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport.

Leboeuf said about Mbappe on ESPN FC: “I think that guy is really somebody special.”

Leboeuf added: “If he stays fit on earth, I think he will be as good as Ronaldo or Messi or maybe a Zidane in different qualities, but same level.”

Galatasaray's Congolese defender Christian Luyindama (L) vies with Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League football match between Galatasaray...

Blockbuster signing for Liverpool

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, and the France international forward has massive potential.

It is hard to see PSG sell the Frenchman in the summer transfer window, but if the Reds somehow manager to secure his services, then he would be a blockbuster signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to WhoScored, Mbappe has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in Ligue 1, and has scored five goals and provided four assists in the Champions League for PSG so far this season.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch