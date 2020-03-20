Persona 5 Royal delay: Will your Amazon or Best Buy order be delayed?

Some fans are worried that Amazon or Best Buy will delay their order of Persona 5 Royal.

The PlayStation 4 has already received a fantastic 'exclusive' this month with the merciless Nioh 2, but things are set to get even better with the third highest-rated PS4 game of all time on Metacritic, Persona 5 Royal, arriving on March 31st. However, thanks to what happened with Animal Crossing New Horizons, some fans are concerned that Amazon or Best Buy will delay their order due to the current pandemic.

Dubbed to be one of the greatest games ever made let alone PS4 exclusives, Persona 5 Royal is said to be an incredible experience that will gleefully have you playing through the fifth instalment all over again without nary a complaint. It has a new Phantom Thief waifu for you to woo, and there are plenty of other differences and changes to make it a worthwhile 100-hour experience for both newcomers and returning fans.

However, if you've pre-ordered a physical copy from either Amazon or Best Buy, should you expect your order to be delayed?

Will Amazon or Best Buy delay your Persona 5 Royal order?

It's possible that your Persona 5 Royal order from Amazon or Best Buy could be delayed.

This is because Amazon had to delay Animal Crossing New Horizons orders until March 24th, so it's understandable that Persona 5 Royal fans are fearing the same.

As for why your order could potentially be delayed, it's because Amazon are prioritising food and medical supplies while halting delivery on other consumer goods.

Ultimately, they're prioritising delivery of essential items and they have also paused shipments of non-essential products to its warehouses.

This means you most definitely won't be getting a physical copy of Persona 5 Royal on March 31st if you pre-order it from Amazon now or in the following days.

Meanwhile, if you pre-ordered it before the coronavirus pandemic, it's still possible that your order could be delayed.

In order for you to know whether the arrival of your Persona 5 Royal copy has been pushed back or not, you'll want to keep checking your email as well as the status of your order.

As for Best Buy, there were nowhere as many delay stories for Animal Crossing New Horizons. Still, in regard to Persona 5 Royal, you'll want to keep checking your delivery status and email.

If your delivery does get delayed, you will be able to cancel it so you can buy the PS4 exclusive from the PSN Store. With that being said, this would still be disappointing as physical copies are nice and the Launch Edition comes with a stunning steelbook.

However, with how things are, the least anyone should be worried about is whether they get a nice game case to put on their shelf.