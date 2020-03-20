Our view: Rumoured £1m Steven Gerrard and Neil Lennon target can kiss goodbye to Rangers or Celtic move now

A player with Rangers and Celtic's Premiership rivals is said to have interested respective Ibrox and Parkhead bosses Steven Gerrard and Neil Lennon last year.

A player who is said to have interested the managers of Rangers (Steven Gerrard) and Celtic (Neil Lennon) as recently as last year is likely to be offloaded according to a report this week.

The Scottish Sun reported in April that Hearts would be looking for around £1 million for Uche Ikpeazu, whose performances had grabbed the attention of both Rangers and Celtic.

Subscribe

That was then, however, in a season in which Ikpeazu scored or assisted 13 goals in 26 games for Rangers and Celtic's Premiership rivals.

That tally has dropped to just six in 29 this campaign and some Hearts fans have even welcomed The Daily Record's claim that he leads the club's summer unwanted list.

It is perhaps safe to say then that neither Rangers - who as it stands will take Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe and, potentially, Florian Kamberi with them into next season - nor Celtic - Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths, Patryck Klimala and Vakoun Issouf Bayo - will be among those circling if Ikpeazu is indeed made available.

And a £1m transfer fee is surely out of the question, as well.