Our View: Liverpool have identified reported Arsenal target’s replacement

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been linked with Arsenal.

According to Passione Inter, Liverpool want to sign Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Barcelona and Manchester City also want to secure the services of the 20-year-old central defender this summer.

The youngster is a very talented and promising player who has been on the books of Inter when he joined the Italian giants from Atalanta in 2017 for a transfer fee reported by Calciomercato.com to be worth €31 million (£28.2 million).

Liverpool’s reported interest in Bastoni is perhaps an indication that they are ready to sell Dejan Lovren at the end of the season.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Lovren from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old central defender is not guaranteed a place in the Liverpool first team, and one should not be surprised if manager Jurgen Klopp decides to sell him.

With the Reds having identified the talented and promising young Bastoni, it seems that Lovren’s days at Anfield are numbered.