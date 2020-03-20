Quick links

One reported Liverpool target has ‘incredible dynamics’

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Denis Zakaria.

Borussia Monchengladbach manager Marco Rose has raved about Denis Zakaria amid reported interest from Liverpool among the clubs, as quoted on Sky Germany.

Sky Germany has claimed of interest in Zakaria from Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Back in October 2019, Sky Germany claimed that Arsenal and Manchester United were monitoring the 23-year-old defensive midfielder as well.

 

Monchengladbach manager Rose has raved about the youngster, and believes that he is a complete footballer.

Rose told Sky Germany: "He is a very complete footballer who still has a lot of development potential. He has incredible dynamics, understanding of the game and is not yet at the end of his development."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Zakaria has made 22 starts and one substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Monchengladbach so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The defensive midfielder has also made six appearances in the Europa League for the German club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old made 21 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league for Monchengladbach, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Zakaria is a very talented and promising young defensive midfielder who would be a very good signing for Liverpool, not just for now, but in the long term as well.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

