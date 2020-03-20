Mid-season AFCON makes Arsenal's Aubameyang more of a gamble at £50m

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fielding considerable interest.

Spanish newspaper SPORT report the striker is on Barcelona's shortlist, while The Sun claim Manchester United are also keen.

The Gunners are looking for as much as £50 million for their top scorer.

There is a chance though that clubs may be deterred by the currently scheduled mid-season African Cup of Nations.

Gabon are currently top of their qualification group thanks to a 2-1 win over Angola, which Aubameyang started.

There is a good chance Aubameyang will be off to the tournament next year, currently scheduled to take place in January and February 2021, after organisers decided to shift it back from the 2019 summer dates.

By the same token, the delays to the football season could see it moved back, but as planned, the current idea remains.

This makes Aubameyang more of a risky option to clubs if they are paying £50 million for him.

He is already a dicey investment at £50 million considering he is 31 and would demand very high wages.

Then to miss a month or two of the season? This might be enough to tip the scales against a club meeting Arsenal's asking price.