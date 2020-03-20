Meet Black Lightning's Brandon actor: Netflix fans adore Jahking Guillory!

Black Lightning is back on UK Netflix for a third series, which airs next week.

The crime-fighting Pierce family return on Thursday, 26 March.

The show stars Cress Williams (Prison Break, Friday Night Lights) as dad, Jefferson, James Remar (Dexter, Sex and the City) as former mob hitman, Peter Gambi, and Nafessa Williams, who plays daughter Anissa - aka Thunder - and was profiled by us at HITC Entertainment yesterday.

But Williams' character is not the only one on the lips of Black Lightning fans, many of whom are desperate to know more about Brandon Marshall, aka Geo-Force, who is loosely based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name (although the latter's alter ego is Brion Markov).

And we've got the lowdown right here...

Who plays Brandon in Black Lightning?

Brandon is portrayed by the teenage actor Jahking Guillory.

The Californian appeared in Midnite Cabby, See Dad Run and Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything as a schoolboy, before playing the lead role (incidentally, another character called Brandon) in Kicks, in which he rapped the Notorious B.I.G. song, Party and Bull****.

You may also have seen him in Snow the Snow Wite Film, Smartass, The Chi, On My Block, Khalid: Free Spirit, Five Points and Huckleberry, for which he doubled up as an executive producer.

Get to know Jahking Guillory

According to TheFamousPeople.com, Guillory was born on 14 May, 2001, in Moreno Valley, California, United States.

The website states that his mother and father are from Guam, Micronesia, and Louisiana, respectively, and separated when he was 12, at which point the teen star moved to Long Beach, Califorina, with the former and her extended family.

Guillory is multi-talented - releasing music on Spotify, playing American football for Snoop Dogg's junior team and winning track competitions.

"It's kinda like alternative singing," he told i-d.vice.com regarding his vocal skills. "I kinda rap as well. I wanna see if people rock with it."

How to watch Netflix series Black Lightning

To access the streaming service, you will need either a smart TV, phone, tablet or console with connection to the internet.

Then simply download Netflix and subscribe to one of its various package options.

Black Lightning season three is available to watch from Thursday, 26 March, but the previous two are on there already.