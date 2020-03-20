Quick links

'Massively overrated': Liverpool fans really don't want reported £56m target

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been linked with a stunning move to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Anfield from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates...

If there is anything that sums up how far Liverpool have come in the shape of just two or three years, it’s this. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it seems, is not wanted at Anfield – at least by the fans, anyway.

90Min might have just kickstarted the summer’s biggest transfer saga.

With Arsenal seemingly ready to sell one of the world’s truly elite goalscorers, in the knowledge that Aubameyang is very unlikely to extend a contract which expires in 2021, reports suggest that Liverpool could pull off a deal almost identical to the one that brought Robin van Persie to Manchester United eight years ago.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 29, 2018 in Liverpool, United...

There’s no doubting the match-winning quality of this £56 million, Gabonese goal-machine, the Premier League’s joint-Golden Boot winner last season and one of the modern era’s most prolific marksmen.

But Liverpool’s evolution from perennial nearly-men into the best team in world football owes much to their ability to spot diamonds in the rough, signing talented, hungry young players before turning them into world stars thanks to the charismatic coaching stylings of Jurgen Klopp.

Aubameyang, however, will turn 31 in June and feels very much like a short-term quick fix. And this is just not how Liverpool operate these days.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

