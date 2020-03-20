'Massively overrated': Liverpool fans really don't want reported £56m target

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been linked with a stunning move to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Anfield from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

If there is anything that sums up how far Liverpool have come in the shape of just two or three years, it’s this. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it seems, is not wanted at Anfield – at least by the fans, anyway.

90Min might have just kickstarted the summer’s biggest transfer saga.

With Arsenal seemingly ready to sell one of the world’s truly elite goalscorers, in the knowledge that Aubameyang is very unlikely to extend a contract which expires in 2021, reports suggest that Liverpool could pull off a deal almost identical to the one that brought Robin van Persie to Manchester United eight years ago.

There’s no doubting the match-winning quality of this £56 million, Gabonese goal-machine, the Premier League’s joint-Golden Boot winner last season and one of the modern era’s most prolific marksmen.

But Liverpool’s evolution from perennial nearly-men into the best team in world football owes much to their ability to spot diamonds in the rough, signing talented, hungry young players before turning them into world stars thanks to the charismatic coaching stylings of Jurgen Klopp.

Aubameyang, however, will turn 31 in June and feels very much like a short-term quick fix. And this is just not how Liverpool operate these days.

He is 30 years old. No thanks! — Zack (@Zack76522992) March 19, 2020

Ridiculous, he’s 31 next season and would cost a lot of money. — Virgil (@Virgil52137971) March 19, 2020

Please no.. — Dami D'Red (@DawnOfSadioV2) March 19, 2020

No thanks — hayley butts (@buttz588) March 19, 2020

Considering AFCON has been shifted back to January, we don't need him — Kene (@Its_Kene) March 19, 2020

I prefer timo Werner — ricardo26 (@RicardoSpeaknow) March 19, 2020

...and hope not as I think he is massively overrated - not a team player and lacks workrate — JB72 (@WorldCup78) March 19, 2020

No - should have done it 3 yrs ago - focus on Werner — Andrew tuck (@Andrewtuck10) March 19, 2020