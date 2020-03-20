Legend says £2.5m Leeds United player ‘very intelligent'

Tyler Roberts joined Leeds United from West Bromwich Albion.

Ian Harte has raved about Leeds United youngster Tyler Roberts to Football League World.

The Leeds legend believes that Roberts - who can operate as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder - has matured since he moved to the West Yorkshire outfit.

Harte told Football League World about Roberts: “Since he signed from West Brom he’s really matured. Okay, he’s had a few niggling injuries since he arrived but he’s definitely a very clever player.

“He’ll get you goals and drop into those pockets where defenders will want to come out, so he’s a very intelligent player. It’s just frustrating for the strikers there because of the formation that they play and the fact that it’s only one up front.”

Stats

Roberts has been on the books of Leeds since January 2018 when he joined from West Bromwich Albion for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £2.5 million.

The youngster has had injury issues during his time at Elland Road, but when he has been fit and has played, he has done well.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old has made four starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Roberts made 20 starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for the Whites, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment and are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.