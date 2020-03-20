Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Legend says £2.5m Leeds United player ‘very intelligent'

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts and Illan Meslier share a joke during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1, 2020 in Leeds,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tyler Roberts joined Leeds United from West Bromwich Albion.

Tyler Roberts of Leeds United

Ian Harte has raved about Leeds United youngster Tyler Roberts to Football League World.

The Leeds legend believes that Roberts - who can operate as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder - has matured since he moved to the West Yorkshire outfit.

Harte told Football League World about Roberts: “Since he signed from West Brom he’s really matured. Okay, he’s had a few niggling injuries since he arrived but he’s definitely a very clever player.

“He’ll get you goals and drop into those pockets where defenders will want to come out, so he’s a very intelligent player. It’s just frustrating for the strikers there because of the formation that they play and the fact that it’s only one up front.”

 

Stats

Roberts has been on the books of Leeds since January 2018 when he joined from West Bromwich Albion for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £2.5 million.

The youngster has had injury issues during his time at Elland Road, but when he has been fit and has played, he has done well.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old has made four starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Roberts made 20 starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for the Whites, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment and are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring the opening goal

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch