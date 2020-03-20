Legend doesn’t think £200k-a-week Arsenal player as good as reported £166m Liverpool target

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Frank Leboeuf has said on ESPN FC that Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not good enough for Barcelona.

The France legend, who won the World Cup in 1998 and played in the Premier League with Chelsea, has explained why the Gabon international striker is not suited for the Spanish giants.

Leboeuf has also said that the former Borussia Dortmund striker - who earns £200,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - is not as good as Kylian Mbappe.

Interest

According to The Sun, Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Aubameyang, according to 90min.com.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing France international forward Mbappe from PSG in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the Reds have made an offer for the 21-year-old, who cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport.

Leboeuf said on ESPN FC, as transcribed by The Express: "I am very fond of Pierre-Emerick, and can you imagine I played with his father a long time ago. Pierre-Emerick wasn't even born.

“I think he is a fantastic and great football player, but when you talk about Barcelona you talk about top, top notch players.

"Pierre-Emerick is a star, he is a fantastic captain sometimes for the Gunners but he's not what you expect [at Barcelona].

“He’s not [Kylian] Mbappe, he's not even [Erling Braut] Haaland, even if he's a surprise and he needs confirmation [of how good he will be].

"But you know the players we talk about every day, week in, week out, who makes something fantastic week in, week out and Pierre-Emerick is not from that level.”