Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants Arsenal target who turned down Liverpool in 2016

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Houssem Aouar.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are interested in signing Houssem Aouar from Lyon in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the 21-year-old midfielder is one of the players on the radar of Liverpool.

 

However, Liverpool are likely to face competition for the France Under-21 international midfielder if they make a move for the youngster this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal want to bring the talented and promising midfielder to the Emirates Stadium for the 2020-21 campaign and beyond.

Turning down Liverpool

This is not the first time that Liverpool have been linked with Lyon midfielder Aouar.

In January 2019, the midfielder told The Mirror that back in 2016 Liverpool were interested in him before he signed his first professional contract with Lyon.

According to WhoScored, Aouar has made 23 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon so far this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process.

The midfielder also scored one goal and provided three assists in five Champions League games for the French club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

