Jurgen Klopp reportedly has £54.5m player in his notebook who’s flattered by Arsenal speculation

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Dayot Upamecano.

According to Passione Inter, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing Jose Gimenez of Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that 25-year-old Uruguay international central defender Gimenez and 21-year-old French centre-back Upamecano are in the notebook of Klopp.

Interestingly, Upamecano has been linked with a move to the Reds’ Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Chelsea want the Leipzig star, who will cost as much as €60 million (£54.58 million) in transfer fees, according to Tribuna.

The youngster himself recently said that he is flattered to be linked with clubs such as Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, as quoted in Football.London.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Upamecano is a very good and promising young central defender who would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The central defender is experienced in European football, and given that he is only 21 years of age, he would only grow and develop in the coming years under manager Klopp.