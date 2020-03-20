Is Isle of Wight Festival 2020 cancelled? Everything you need to know

Summer is set to be very different this year, but is Isle of Wight Festival 2020 cancelled?

With everything going on, it's inevitable that many events will be confronted by doubts.

Those still working are eagerly anticipating news of what they should do, with many being urged to work from home. This is in the wake of orders to avoid all non-essential contact.

Of course, it's hard to pry people away from their social lives, but it's not too difficult when everything is closed! Fast-food restaurants such as McDonald's have restricted access to their eat-in areas and cinema chains like Odeon, Showcase and Cineworld have temporarily closed following government guidelines.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson noted that we need to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.

This has had a huge effect on the forthcoming festival season, with such behemoths as Glastonbury postponing their prestigious event until next year.

But what about Isle of Wight Festival?

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Is Isle of Wight Festival 2020 cancelled?

No, Isle of Wight is being monitored but has not been cancelled. Currently, it's still set to go ahead on the confirmed date of Thursday, June 11th 2020.

Download Festival is scheduled for the same weekend, which is also going ahead.

On Thursday, March 5th, the organisers posted a statement on the website, reading: "At this time, the Isle of Wight Festival 2020 is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors, is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately. We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves."

Continued: "If you are attending, please follow the most up to date information on the Coronavirus that is available at World Health Organisation, UK Government, Public Health England, NHS."

TRENDING AGAIN: How to watch Contagion in the UK

Summer is coming Only 3 months until #IOW2020

Get your tickets: https://t.co/8okjIds3s1 pic.twitter.com/Dc7F8aNRg1 — Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) March 11, 2020

Isle of Wight Festival 2020: Must-see acts!

Do you know who you want to see yet?

Considering it's still set to go ahead, it's still worth getting organised. Going into a festival without an action-plan is always a big mistake, as you'll end up missing so many great acts.

Be sure to keep track of stage times, and ideally, have your own schedule written up in advance. Obviously, this means having prior knowledge of the line-up.

SEE ALSO: Green Man Festival still going ahead

Here are some essential acts we recommend making sure you see: Kaiser Chiefs, Primal Scream, Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Joy Crookes, Duran Duran, Happy Mondays, Seasick Steve, Dido and Supergrass.

In other news, Parasite UK DVD release date confirmed.