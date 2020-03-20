Is Green Man Festival 2020 cancelled? Organisers address concern

Events are facing uncertainty right now, but is Green Man Festival 2020 cancelled?

At the moment, anyone due to attend any event is keeping their eyes peeled for all important updates.

The public has been urged to avoid all non-essential contact or travel etc. and told to self-isolate whenever possible. To facilitate this, many businesses are taking precautions to ensure further spread.

Cinema chains such as Odeon, Showcase and Cineworld have temporarily closed their doors following government guidelines and the likes of McDonald's are only offering takeaway options to customers.

Schools are also set to shut, which was announced after Boris Johnson expressed in a statement: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

It's affecting lives immediately and eager festivalgoers are already expressing doubts about their plans.

So, has Green Man Festival been hit too?

Is Green Man Festival 2020 cancelled?

No, Green Man Festival 2020 is being monitored but has not been cancelled. Currently, the event is still scheduled to go ahead on the confirmed date of Thursday, August 20th 2020.

Although the likes of Glastonbury have announced they're postponing events, there are still many still planning on going ahead, such as Reading & Leeds Festival.

In a recent statement on Wednesday, 18th March, Green Man posted on Twitter: "Thank you so much to all of you wonderful people who have bought tickets this year, we have sold out in record time which is amazing. Green Man takes place 5 months from now at the end of August, so we are still planning to go ahead."

However, there are concerns and measures being undertaken, as outlined in the full tweet below:

2020 update from the Green Man Team x pic.twitter.com/SoHfbJ08Uf — Green Man (@GreenManFest) March 18, 2020

Green Man Festival 2020: Essential acts to see

Considering it's still set to go ahead, it's worth reflecting on the line-up, discovering some musicians early and determining who you'd definitely like to see.

Yet again, Green Man has outdone themselves with this year's bill.

However, there are certain names you certainly won't want to miss! Across the line-up, we'd wholeheartedly recommend going to see Michael Kiwanuka, Caribou, Thundercat, Black Midi, (Sandy) Alex G, Tropical F Storm, Mac Demarco, Little Dragon, Charlotte Adigery... we could be here all day!

Be sure to check these out though if it continues to go ahead.

