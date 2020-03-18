Is Creamfields 2020 cancelled? Organisers address concerns on Twitter

With more festivals announcing cancellations, those planning to attend Creamfields 2020 are desperate for updates.

Eager festivalgoers are currently doubting whether many of the summer's major events will go ahead.

In the wake of our current situation, Boris Johnson has urged the public to avoid all non-essential contact, addressing in a recent statement: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

Many of the social venues he refers to are continuing to close their doors, with such cinema chains as Odeon, Showcase and Cineworld closing temporarily following government guidelines.

It's continuing to affect a wide range of businesses and those due to attend festivals over the coming summer are becoming increasingly eager to find out which ones are cancelled or postponed.

One of the most hyped this year is Creamfields, but is it still scheduled?

Is Creamfields 2020 cancelled?

No, Creamfields 2020 is being monitored, but as of yet, it hasn't been cancelled and is still set to go ahead on the confirmed date of Thursday, 27th August 2020.

At the moment, Reading & Leeds is also still scheduled, which takes place on the same weekend as Creamfields. However, those who plan to attend are becoming increasingly worried about a potential cancellation.

Recently, it was announced that this year's Glastonbury Festival has been postponed until next year, writing on Twitter: "We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily."

On the other hand, Creamfields tweeted on Wednesday, March 18th ensuring customers it'll still go ahead. Read the tweet below:

Creamfields fans flock to Twitter

The decision to cancel Glastonbury has those with Creamfields tickets feeling unsure.

Of course, there are still plenty of music festivals still planning to go ahead, but it hasn't stopped many taking to Twitter to offer their thoughts and concerns.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I hope to god @Creamfields doesn’t get cancelled — sarajane (@Sarajane_ox) March 18, 2020

Summer this year really is getting cancelled. Think il cry if Creamfields gets cancelled https://t.co/Wb5byZ24WU — Golds (@Callum_Golds) March 18, 2020

Glastonbury getting cancelled gives me no hope for creamfields — miranda (@mirandabethh) March 18, 2020

Glastonbury has been cancelled pls say @Creamfields isn’t going to be cancelled???????? — georgia (@georgiaffion) March 18, 2020

Glastonbury is cancelled... i swear if creamfields gets cancelled..... — connor (@jijg) March 18, 2020

@Creamfields in light of glasto getting cancelled, any sign of creamfields getting cancelled? We've booked tickets already but we need to start looking at transport & hotels in Manchester as were a 9/10 hour drive away, don't fancy wasting money on hotels n transport tbh — Jordy ⚪ (@JordanAberdeen1) March 18, 2020

