Is 20cogs a scam or legit? Self-isolating UK public question money-making site

As money worries sweep the UK, is 20cogs a scam or legit?

The current crisis in the UK means that many people across the country may well be worried about money.

With the public being urged to stay indoors by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said earlier this week: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues," there have been job losses and profits hit across the country.

People are on the hunt for updates about what the government will do to help those affected, but in the meantime, they may be looking for other ways to make money.

It's an uncertain time across the country with the current medical crisis also causing an economic one, and most people will know someone affected even if they're not themselves.

That may lead them towards 20cogs, a website which offers the chance to make money online from home. But many will be wondering if 20cogs is a scam or legit...





Is 20cogs a scam or legit?

On 20cogs' website, they answer the question of 'how does it work?'.

It says 'when you complete one of our many offers we earn a commission from advertisers, which we share with you.

'Just follow our simple instructions and you'll be able to profit from every single offer, once you have successfully completed 20 offers.'

63 per cent of the reviews for the site on TrustPilot rank 20cogs as 'excellent' as a way to make some extra money on the side.

SEE ALSO: Nafessa Williams is electrifying in Black Lightning





How much can I earn with 20cogs?

On the 20cogs website, the answer starts with 'it depends'. But depends on what?

It says: 'Let's keep this realistic, it's not going to be £100's daily.

'On average a member earns just over £200, highest ever payout is over £700. Now who wouldn't want that?

'We also pay our members 3 times a week via BACS or PayPal.'

There aren't many people in the UK - especially in current conditions - who would say no to an extra £200, with the potential to earn more than that as well.

FANS CONFUSED: Has Naga Munchetty left BBC Breakfast?

When did 20cogs start?

On TrustPilot, it says: 'Since we launched in 2016 we’ve paid out over £1,600,000 to our members!

'20Cogs is one of the UK’s largest rewards sites, we’ve helped hundreds of of people across the UK pay off bills, book holidays and save money by completing Competitions, Offers, Gaming & Surveys.'

Competitions, offers, gaming and surveys is what 'COGS' stands for and obviously offers an insight into what those signing up would be expected to do in order to get their money.