Injured player has fresh news for Tottenham Hotspur fans

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is injured at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has said that he is trying to get fit by the time the season resumes, as quoted in The Mirror.

The former Newcastle United midfielder has not played competitive football since New Year’s Day when he suffered a knee injury against Southampton.

Football in England has been suspended until April 30 due to the global health pandemic.

 

Tottenham midfielder Sissoko has said that he is fine and working hard to recover his fitness in time for the team’s first game when the campaign gets back underway.

The Mirror quotes Sissoko as saying: “I’m fine, my knee’s okay. I’ve been training with the team for nearly two weeks now and everything is okay. I’m trying to build up my fitness and trying to be ready for when we’re allowed to play again.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sissoko has made 19 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

The France international midfielder also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the North London outfit this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

