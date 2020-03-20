'Incredible': Jurgen Klopp said reported Liverpool target has 'no real weaknesses'

Could Liverpool do the unthinkable and snatch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang away from Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer?

Seven years ago, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang announced himself to Bundesliga audiences in the most remarkable fashion.

79 minutes was all it took for this Gabonese goal-machine to mark his Borussia Dortmund debut with a hat-trick, putting Augsburg to the sword like a furious yellow-and-black clad wasp hyped up on sugar.

Flash forward to the present day and Aubameyang is now firmly established as one of the elite goalscorers of the modern era. And, if you ask Gary Neville, Arsenal’s talisman deserves to be mentioned alongside another to wear the Gunners’ number 14 shirt, a certain Thierry Henry, in the pantheon of Premier League greats.

But with just over a year left on his contract and no signs of a renewal on the horizon, could Aubameyang really do the unthinkable and swap North London for the North West?

According to 90Min, Liverpool have sniffed out an opportunity to enhance a Champions League-winning squad with a bona fide world superstar. And with Jurgen Klopp patrolling the Anfield touchline, this may be an opportunity too good to turn down.

After all, it was this bearded, bespectacled tactician who gave Aubameyang his big break at Signal Iduna Park all those years ago.

"Everybody knows everything about everybody, that is how it is and there are no surprises. Auba has actually no real weaknesses apart from his fashion style,” Klopp told FourFourTwo recently in typically charismatic style, referring the 30-year-old’s preference for a rather audacious couture.

“He developed incredibly and became a goal machine and I have to say his finishing is incredible. Combine that with the speed and it is really interesting."

Interesting indeed.

The summer’s biggest saga might just be getting started.