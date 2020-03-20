I'd feel sick: Govan-born Bhoys fan with 13 Scotland caps explains why he'd have snubbed Rangers

The retired star was born in Rangers territory, just down the road from where Steven Gerrard's side play their home games at Ibrox.

Alan Brazil has reiterated his wish to see Steven Gerrard's Rangers challenging Celtic for honours.

But the former footballer turned Talksport breakfast show host, a well-known fan of the latter club, insisted that he could have never put to one side his allegiance to become a Rangers player.

Subscribe

Kenny Dalglish (the Rangers-supporting ex-Celtic man) and Mo Johnston (who represented Rangers after a spell at his beloved Celtic) are two of the more notable examples of players who have done the unthinkable.

But discussing the topic on Talksport earlier, Brazil reasoned: "People have done it in the past. Alright, I never had a chance but (even) as a boy it would be impossible for me to even think about playing for Rangers. I couldn't.

"I've said it before - and I want Rangers challenging Celtic again - but when I was a kid at Hampden, Parkhead or Ibrox every time Rangers crossed the half-way line I would feel sick, my stomach would tighten up.

"That doesn't leave you, I'm afraid."

Brazil started out in the Celtic Boys Club before beginning his professional career south of the border with Ipswich Town.

The 60-year-old, who was born in Rangers territory in Govan, Glasgow, earned 13 caps for Scotland despite never having played senior club football in the country.

His co-host Jamie O'Hara played for Arsenal as a youth before Tottenham Hotspur, the Gunners' north London rivals he grew up supporting, came calling.

The debate was sparked by comments made by Darren Bent this week, defending his decision to play for Tottenham as an Arsenal fan.