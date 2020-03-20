'I'd be worried': Arsenal legend explains why Tottenham fans should be fearful

Tottenham Hotspur have overtaken Premier League rivals Arsenal as the biggest-earners in London - but are things looking worrying for Jose Mourinho?

Tottenham Hotspur might have overtaken bitter rivals Arsenal to become the highest-earning club in the capital – but Gunners legend Perry Groves feels those on the white half of North London should not be getting ahead of themselves just yet.

A decade ago, Arsenal were regularly challenging for the Premier League title while reaching the latter stages of Europe’s premiere club competition on an almost annual basis. In recent times, however, the tables have turned dramatically.

Spurs were Champions League finalists just last year, making a name for themselves in a tournament their local rivals haven’t graced since 2017.

And, according to The Times, Tottenham’s revenue has now outstripped that of their red-clad neighbours for the first time in their history. Though if you ask Groves, no one should be letting off the party poppers just yet.

Spurs borrowed £637 million to finalise the construction of their space age new stadium, according to the Guardian, while manager Jose Mourinho is no longer the guaranteed game-changer he was at the height of his coaching career.

“Spurs are in a very similar position to Arsenal when they moved into the Emirates in 2006. They had to sell their best players; Van Persie, Fabregas, Toure…” the Gunners legend points out to Jim White on talkSPORT (20 March, 11am).

“(Chairman) Daniel Levy didn’t give Pochettino the money to invest in his team so now Spurs are at the stage where they have to keep getting in the Champions League to pay for their stadium.

“The problem they have, when Arsenal were in the Champions League positions, there were only four teams who would quality. Now there is a ‘big six’.

“Their problem is paying off the stadium and attracting players. They have manager who is past his best. If I was a Spurs fan I would be worried.”

In truth, things have started to go downhill for Tottenham over the last 15 months or so now. Their Premier League form has left a lot to be desired since the start of 2019 and, after a 4-0 humbling by RB Leipzig, the prospect of Champions League football at arguably the world’s best football arena looks increasingly unlikely in the near future.