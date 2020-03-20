How to save in Animal Crossing New Horizons - is there an auto-save?

A guide for how to save in Animal Crossing New Horizons and an answer to whether or not there's auto-save.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is now available on Switch meaning Nintendo loyalists have something to quench their boredom during self-isolation. There's plenty of new villagers for you to become acquainted with as you create your own paradise island that makes Heaven look like a dump, but before you do anything you'll first want to know how to save and whether or not there's an auto-save.

There's plenty for you to do in Animal Crossing New Horizons such as fishing, gathering fruit, and - of course - finding villagers like Isabelle. This is all a lot of work, and you'd understandably be more than a tad annoyed if your Nintendo Switch or game was to crash resulting in all your progress being null and void.

So, to help you no longer threat about the possibility of losing all your hard work by way of unfortunate circumstances, below you'll discover how to save and whether the series has introduced auto-saving.

ANIMAL CROSSING: How to move your tent in New Horizons

How do you save in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

You simply press the minus symbol (-) on your Nintendo Switch console to save in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Once you've done that, select Save And End to be taken back to the main menu.

This will manually save your Animal Crossing New Horizons file and island so you wouldn't need to worry about losing any of your progress when turning your Switch off.

However, with manual saving being easy to forget thanks to how many games now no longer require it, has the series finally received auto-save?

Does Animal Crossing New Horizons auto-save?

Yes, Animal Crossing New Horizons has auto-save for the first time in the series' history.

Its auto-save introduction means you don't need to manually save Animal Crossing New Horizons every 30-minutes in fear of losing any progress you've made.

Yet, while the feature is key and welcomed, we'd still recommend manually saving your game after you've made significant progress or just before turning your Nintendo Switch off. This is just a cautionary way to ensure that you won't ever have to repeat certain activities when returning to your file.

HOW TO: Make your own IRL boarding pass for Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch.