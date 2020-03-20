How to get the 30-day Lego challenge printable calendar? Kids love the new tool!

With the official closure of schools across the UK, there's a new Lego calendar to keep children busy.

From Friday (March 20th), the government has confirmed that all schools will be closed for an indefinite period of time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many children find the prospect of staying at home boring since they won't be able to see their friends and play outside.

Of course, that has put extra pressure on parents as they need to find ways to keep their kids entertained and happy while they stay inside for the next few weeks.

Luckily, there's a new 30-day Lego challenge that could entertain even the most bored kid during this time.

30-day Lego challenge: What is it

The Lego challenge is a 30-day calendar that you can print for your child.

Every day, your kid will be assigned a new task to complete such as designing a dream bedroom or building a brand new hospital.

The great thing is that each daily challenge takes a few hours so that means that your kid's morning or afternoon is sorted for the next month.

30-day Lego challenge: How to get it

The printable calendar is available to download from freehomeschooldeals.com.

On the website, you will find additional materials and resources to homeschool your children.

The site encourages less screen time and more activities which are said to boost pupils' imagination and improve their creative skills.

