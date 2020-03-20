‘Great news’: Arsenal legend reacts to Tottenham Hotspur exit

Former Arsenal and England star Tony Adams reacts as John McDermott leaves Tottenham Hotspur for the England FA.

As announced on Tottenham’s official Twitter page, McDermott will leave his role as Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development at the Premier League club.

It has been stated that McDermott will become the new Assistant Technical Director at the FA.

The Club can confirm that John McDermott is to leave his role as Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development to take up the position of Assistant Technical Director at the FA. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 20, 2020

Former Arsenal and England international star Adams is pleased with the appointment of McDermott.

Great news and congratulations John https://t.co/AsNDFesDd8 — Tony Adams (@TonyAdams) March 20, 2020

