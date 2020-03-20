Quick links

‘Great news’: Arsenal legend reacts to Tottenham Hotspur exit

Former Arsenal and England star Tony Adams reacts as John McDermott leaves Tottenham Hotspur for the England FA.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the departure of John McDermott from Tottenham Hotspur.

As announced on Tottenham’s official Twitter page, McDermott will leave his role as Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development at the Premier League club.

It has been stated that McDermott will become the new Assistant Technical Director at the FA.

 

Former Arsenal and England international star Adams is pleased with the appointment of McDermott.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and both Tottenham and their bitter North London rivals Arsenal will hope that the season resumes soon.

Spurs are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table, and so are Arsenal.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s side are currently ninth in the standings with 40 points from 28 games.

It will be quite a battle for the Champions League places when the season resumes.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

