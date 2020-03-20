Former Newcastle and Rangers forward Haris Vuckic is enjoying the best season of his career

Newcastle and Rangers both had Haris Vuckic on their books.

Haris Vuckic is belatedly enjoying the best season of his career.

The former Newcastle United forward is now 27-year-old, the age when he should be hitting his peak.

Subscribe

Against the odds, he is finally on track, starring for Dutch side FC Twente.

This season Vuckic has scored 11 goals in 23 starts. This puts him in the top 10 scorers in the Eredivisie this season.

How did he get here?

The Slovenian star has been at Twente since 2017, when he finally left British football behind him.

Signed by Newcastle United from Domzale in 2009, Vuckic flattered to deceive.

He made a small handful of appearances, never convincing a manager to make him a regular.

During this time he had five loan spells, at Cardiff City, Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United, but the most memorable was at Rangers.

Vuckic was one of five players loaned to Ibrox by Newcastle in January 2015 and he was the one who had the most success.

His eight goals in just half a season was until this year, his highest return of his career.

Some Rangers fans wanted him signed permanently at the time, but a deal never happened and Vuckic stayed on Newcastle's books another two years.

Now with fitness struggles firmly behind him, Vuckic is thriving in Holland and looking like the player Newcastle always hoped he would be, and who Rangers saw glimpses of.

He will be best off staying put, where it's finally working, rather than trying to capitalise on his success with another move.