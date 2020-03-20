Quick links

Former Newcastle and Rangers forward Haris Vuckic is enjoying the best season of his career

Dan Coombs
Haris Vuckic of FC Twente celebrates 2-1 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Fc Twente v FC Utrecht at the De Grolsch Veste on September 1, 2019 in Enschede Netherlands
Newcastle and Rangers both had Haris Vuckic on their books.

Haris Vuckic of FC Twente celebrates 1-0 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Fc Twente v PEC Zwolle at the De Grolsch Veste on November 10, 2019 in Enschede Netherlands

Haris Vuckic is belatedly enjoying the best season of his career.

The former Newcastle United forward is now 27-year-old, the age when he should be hitting his peak.

Against the odds, he is finally on track, starring for Dutch side FC Twente.

This season Vuckic has scored 11 goals in 23 starts. This puts him in the top 10 scorers in the Eredivisie this season.

 

How did he get here?

The Slovenian star has been at Twente since 2017, when he finally left British football behind him.

Signed by Newcastle United from Domzale in 2009, Vuckic flattered to deceive.

He made a small handful of appearances, never convincing a manager to make him a regular.

During this time he had five loan spells, at Cardiff City, Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United, but the most memorable was at Rangers.

Rangers player Haris Vuckic in action during the Scottish Championship match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road on March 22, 2015 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Vuckic was one of five players loaned to Ibrox by Newcastle in January 2015 and he was the one who had the most success.

His eight goals in just half a season was until this year, his highest return of his career.

Some Rangers fans wanted him signed permanently at the time, but a deal never happened and Vuckic stayed on Newcastle's books another two years.

Now with fitness struggles firmly behind him, Vuckic is thriving in Holland and looking like the player Newcastle always hoped he would be, and who Rangers saw glimpses of.

He will be best off staying put, where it's finally working, rather than trying to capitalise on his success with another move.

Haris Vuckic during the Barclays Premier League game between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park on August 28, 2011 in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

