Eriksen's Tottenham Hotspur exit looks even better for him now amid break

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur in January to seal a move to Inter Milan.

BBC Sport reported Inter paid £16.9 million for the attacking midfielder, who had an expiring contract.

Considering Tottenham's poor form, Eriksen probably feels glad he moved on to something new, as always appeared to be his intention after seven years in North London.

Getting the situation resolved was important for him personally, and for Tottenham themselves. It looks even more crucial now.

The break to the season has created an unprecedented level of uncertainty in the game.

Players whose contracts were set to expire are in a worse situation than anybody else, as its uncertain when this season will even finish let alone the next one starts.

Eriksen will feel particularly pleased he resolved his future in January, one way or another.

If this situation had dragged out to the summer, it would not have suited him or Tottenham even in normal circumstances.

With this level of uncertainty, it would be even worse, especially tasked with the personal adaptation of moving his family to a new country.

It's all done now, for better or worse, and Tottenham have a small fee too, which is at least, better than nothing.