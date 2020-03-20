Quick links

Eriksen's Tottenham Hotspur exit looks even better for him now amid break

Tottenham Hotspur sold Christian Eriksen in Janaury.

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur in January to seal a move to Inter Milan.

BBC Sport reported Inter paid £16.9 million for the attacking midfielder, who had an expiring contract.

Considering Tottenham's poor form, Eriksen probably feels glad he moved on to something new, as always appeared to be his intention after seven years in North London.

 

Getting the situation resolved was important for him personally, and for Tottenham themselves. It looks even more crucial now.

The break to the season has created an unprecedented level of uncertainty in the game.

Players whose contracts were set to expire are in a worse situation than anybody else, as its uncertain when this season will even finish let alone the next one starts.

Eriksen will feel particularly pleased he resolved his future in January, one way or another.

If this situation had dragged out to the summer, it would not have suited him or Tottenham even in normal circumstances.

With this level of uncertainty, it would be even worse, especially tasked with the personal adaptation of moving his family to a new country.

It's all done now, for better or worse, and Tottenham have a small fee too, which is at least, better than nothing.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

