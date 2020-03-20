Does Hayley die in Greenhouse Academy? Season 4 cliffhanger is finally resolved!

Greenhouse Academy is back on Netflix for season 4 and finally resolves that pain cliffhanger from season 3!

Netflix may be best known for its big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but it's always worth remembering that there's a whole load more content on Netflix that's just ready to be watched.

Not only are there a myriad of documentary, reality TV and international TV series to watch but there's a whole world of content on Netflix that's made just for kids.

One of the most popular shows on Netflix Futures in recent years has been Greenhouse Academy which last hit our screens back in October 2019 when it ended on a hugely frustrating cliffhanger that left fans worrying about the character Hayley for months.

The question on everyone's lips as season 4 rolls around now though, is whether or not Hayley survived the season 3 cliffhanger into season 4.

ALSO ON NETFLIX: Carmen Sandiego’s new interactive episode has multiple endings

Greenhouse Academy's season 3 cliffhanger

The ending of Greenhouse Academy season 3 was certainly a painful one for fans.

Viewers had to watch on as Theo and Hayley ventured into a cave underneath Greenhouse Academy to discover the origin of a mysterious beeping noise.

However, Hayley unknowingly steps on a mine that had been left as a trap. The pair make a dash for the exit but while Theo just about escapes, Hayley appears to get crushed by the falling rocks.

Greenhouse Academy season 4

Greenhouse Academy fans have been forced to wait for an agonising five months to learn the fate of Hayley and Theo.

After season 3 released in October 2019, the new eight-episode season 4 finally arrived on March 20th, 2020.

But does it give fans the answers they've been looking for?

*Spoilers ahead for episodes 1 and 2 of Greenhouse Academy season 4*

Does Hayley die in season 4?

No! At least not in the opening two episodes.

While Theo is rushed off to hospital after contracting a mysterious virus in the caves under Greenhouse Academy, Hayley is left trapped in the cave system.

Her friends and family are obviously hugely concerned and set to work trying to dig away the rocks from the cave opening.

Eventually, though, Hayley manages to find her own way out of the cave system through a tunnel and it's a good job she did as the efforts to rescue her led to a collapse of the cave system's roof which would almost certainly have killed her.

While in the cave though, Hayley is led to a pool of water by a mysteriously helpful mouse and it seems to cure her of the virus which has infected Theo, something which could prove crucial later in the season.

To find out what happens though, you'll have to catch season 4 of Greenhouse Academy on Netflix after the new episodes released on March 20th, 2020.