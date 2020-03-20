'We will assess': Newcastle man not seen since 2017 discusses Magpies exit

Rafa Benitez signed Achraf Lazaar for Newcastle United three years ago - now the Premier League's forgotten man is on loan in Italy with Cosenza.

Achraf Lazaar has admitted to Lions de L’Atlas that he is due to sit down and discuss his future at Newcastle United when the 2019/20 season comes to an end.

The Tyneside public would be forgiven for forgetting all about this Moroccan international.

A £2 million signing in the summer of 2016, Lazaar hasn’t played a single game in Newcastle colours since an EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest almost three years ago.

Grant Hanley, Chancel Mbemba, Jesus Gamez and Henri Saivet also started that game in August 2017, so it is fair to say a lot has changed at St James’ Park in the 31 months since Lazaar was last spotted in black and white.

The Casablanca-born left-back is currently on loan at Serie B outfit Cosenza and, with one year still remaining on his Newcastle contract, a decision on his future surely has to be made sooner rather than later before he becomes a free agent.

“At the end of the season, with Newcastle, we will assess what is best for both of us,” says Lazaar, who also enjoyed an impressive spell at Sheffield Wednesday under current Newcastle boss Steve Bruce a year ago.

“Right now, I'm focusing on Cosenza.”

There may be space at Newcastle for a left-back come the summer with Danny Rose due to return to Tottenham and a permanent deal for Jetro Willems looking unlikely with the Dutchman set for eight or nine months on the sidelines (BILD).

But, with the Magpies linked to the likes of Jamilu Collins and Hayden Coulson, the chances of Lazaar being handed a second chance look slim.