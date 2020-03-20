Quick links

Report: Everton to axe four players, including 2016 signing and academy graduate

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton talks to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in the stands prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21,...
Premier League Everton are set to see Carlo Ancelotti's squad trimmed down by the departures of four players, with Oumar Niasse heading for the exit.

Carlo Ancelotti of Everton issues instructions to Oumar Niasse during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, England.

Everton are set to slash their wage bill by releasing four players this summer, the Liverpool Echo reports, with Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina, Luke Garbutt and Shani Tarashaj heading for the Goodison Park exit door.

Marcel Brands will have his work cut out in the transfer window.

In Carlo Ancelotti, the Toffees have a proven, world-class tactician capable of doing something no one has managed at Everton since the early 2000s by bringing Champions League football to the blue half of Merseyside.

 

But the former PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich manager needs the players capable of backing up his coaching credentials. And, while Everton are expected to spend big again, the coffers will be swelled by the departures of four players set to be released when their contracts expire.

Niasse, the £13.5 million signing from Lokomotiv Moscow, is the most high-profile player set to go. The striker enjoyed a brief spell as Everton’s cult hero but has fallen down the pecking order once again, playing just 19 minutes of Premier League football all season.

That is still 19 more than experienced full-back Martina has managed.

Cuco Martina of Everton before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, England.

25-year-old striker Tarashaj has endured a miserable season on loan at Emmen in the Eredivisie and will find himself without a club this summer, though academy graduate Garbutt should not struggle to find a permanent move.

Paul Lambert has been impressed with the left-back’s performances at Ipswich Town and admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that he would love to keep Garbutt at Portman Road.

Luke Garbutt of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Everton U23 and Portsmouth U23 at Goodison Park on January 23, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

