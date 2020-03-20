Quick links

Report: Burnley, Southampton and Leicester want free-agent with 44 caps

Olympiacos star Omar Elabdellaoui could reportedly return to the Premier League with Sean Dyche, Brendan Rodgers and Ralph Hasenhuttl all interested.

Omar Elabdealloui’s expiring contract has not gone unnoticed, with SDNA reporting that Burnley, Southampton and Leicester City are all keen on the soon-to-be free-agent.

An experienced right-back who rose through the ranks at Manchester City and enjoyed a brief spell under Marco Silva at Hull could be heading back to England before you know it.

 

Elabdellaoui has spent the last six years in Greece with Olympiacos, winning three Super League titles. But with the Norway international yet to agree fresh terms with the Champions League regulars, his impending availability allegedly has clubs queuing up.

Southampton are in the market for a new right-back with Cedric Soares heading for the door. There is also no option-to-buy clause in the loan deal that saw Kyle Walker-Peters move to the St Mary’s from Tottenham in January.

Burnley, meanwhile, could turn to Elabdellaoui with 34-year-old Phil Bardsley facing an uncertain future at Turf Moor.

A move to Leicester, however, could see the one-time Feyenoord man fill a Ricardo Pereira-shaped hole in Brendan Rodgers’ XI with the Portuguese flyer set for a long spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

