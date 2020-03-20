Report: £15m man calls Aston Villa star; wants him to quit Villa Park

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa could see Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan leave after one season with Turkish giants Besiktas keen.

Mo Elneny has reached out to his Egyptian international teammate Trezeguet in an attempt to convince the Aston Villa winger to join him at Besiktas, according to Sabah.

Less than two months ago, an £8.75 million summer signing became the hero of Villa Park when his dramatic, last-gasp winner against Leicester City propelled Dean Smith’s side into the EFL Cup final.

But it seems that even one of the most famous goals in Aston Villa’s recent history has not guaranteed Trezeguet a place in the manager’s plans for the 2020/21 season.

The former Kasimpasa winger has endured a mixed campaign in the Midlands and Fotospor reported last week that Besiktas were hoping to lure him back to Turkey, making the 25-year-old their top summer target.

Fortunately, the Super Lig giants have an ace up their sleeve in the shape of an Arsenal loanee.

Sabah claims that Elneny has made a personal plea for Trezeguet to join him in Istanbul, getting the jet-heeled forward on the phone to spin him a yarn about life at one of Turkey’s biggest clubs.

Elneny too is facing an uncertain future with his loan deal due to expire in the summer, though the former Basel ace told BeIN Sports recently that his priority remains sealing a permanent move to Besiktas with his Arsenal career looking all-but over.

Turkish Football report that the Gunners want £15 million for their seldom-seen midfielder.