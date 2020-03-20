'He's definitely improved': Manager raves about loaned-out Newcastle man perfect for Bruce

Premier League outfit Newcastle United farmed Jacob Murphy out to Sheffield Wednesday last summer and he is impressing in the Championship.

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is getting his career back on track with Sheffield Wednesday and under-fire manager Garry Monk has been impressed with a bullish mentality and willingness to iron out the kings in his game, in quotes reported by the Yorkshire Post.

In the summer of 2017, a dream came true for an England U21 international.

Murphy had grown up a devoted Newcastle fanatic and a £12 million move to Tyneside from Norwich City must have felt almost too good to be true at times. Perhaps it was.

Because the 25-year-old’s dream quickly turned into a nightmare with manager Rafa Benitez clearly unconvinced by a talented forward who, to this day, has started just 15 Premier League games in Newcastle colours.

But the entire point of Murphy’s season-long loan move to Sheffield Wednesday was to give this explosive attacker the chance to rediscover his form and confidence after a difficult two years, while turning his weaknesses into strengths.

With that in mind, it is fair to say his time at Hillsborough could be considered a success so far, even if Wednesday’s form has fallen off a cliff since the turn of the year.

“From what I knew of him before, he was probably not aggressive enough offensively and defensively,” said former Leeds and Middlesbrough boss Monk.

“We spoke about how he could get to those levels when I came in a) from knowing his role in terms of the football and b) mentally how you can put yourself in that heightened sense of aggressiveness that we need from him.

“It is putting your body on the line and being able to take contact and probably relish that contact rather than what he was before.

“He has definitely improved on that side and I have been very pleased with how he has improved. He is definitely moving in the right direction.”

With five goals in 17 Championship games, Murphy has outscored his twin brother Josh, who has endured a rather mixed season himself at Cardiff City.

Steve Bruce has introduced a counter-attacking, pace-based approach since taking over at Newcastle last summer and maybe Murphy still has a bright future at St James’ Park in one of those two wide midfield roles.