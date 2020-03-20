'Drastic situation': Reported £17m Liverpool and Southampton target facing uncertain future

Premier League pair Liverpool and Southampton reportedly want Milot Rashica from Bundesliga strugglers Werder Bremen.

The COVID-19 outbreak has only added to uncertainty surrounding the future of reported Liverpool and Southampton target Milot Rashica, the Werder Bremen winger’s agent has admitted to local publication Weser Kurier.

A Kosovan flyer knows exactly how Jack Grealish is feeling right now.

He alone is Werder Bremen’s best chance of avoiding the drop, their Bundesliga survival hopes resting on his sloping shoulders.

With 10 goals and five assists to his name, Rashica is certainly fulfilling his end of the bargain, although a series of virtuoso displays on the flanks might not be enough to keep an increasingly doomed Werder from tumbling through the trapdoor.

And don’t expect the 23-year-old to stick around if the former Bundesliga champions are playing second-tier football in 2020/21.

Weser Kurier claims that Liverpool and Southampton are both eyeing an explosive attacker in the Alexis Sanchez mould. Rashica has a £33 million release clause in his contract, but that will fall to an even more affordable £17 million if Werder are relegated.

However, Altin Lala, Rashica’s representative, points out that it is difficult to look too far ahead with the Bundesliga season postponed due to the global health pandemic sweeping the beautiful game.

"First of all, the question is whether and how the season can be played to the end," says Lala. “The clubs have losses like other commercial companies. It's a drastic situation.

”One can only wait and see. Nothing can be planned at the moment. You have to stay at home and see what happens.”

With many a Bundesliga club so reliant upon gate receipts, their finances are set to take a major hit in the next few weeks with some suggesting that a number of teams could have their entire futures thrown into doubt.

With this in mind, Werder may be forced to cash in on their prized assets when the summer transfer window eventually arrives with Rashica perhaps not the only man to make way.