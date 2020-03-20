Quick links

Liverpool

Southampton

Premier League

Bundesliga

'Drastic situation': Reported £17m Liverpool and Southampton target facing uncertain future

Danny Owen
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) and Southampton's Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl react after the fuibnak whistle during the English Premier League football match between...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League pair Liverpool and Southampton reportedly want Milot Rashica from Bundesliga strugglers Werder Bremen.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and SV Werder Bremen at Allianz...

The COVID-19 outbreak has only added to uncertainty surrounding the future of reported Liverpool and Southampton target Milot Rashica, the Werder Bremen winger’s agent has admitted to local publication Weser Kurier.

A Kosovan flyer knows exactly how Jack Grealish is feeling right now.

He alone is Werder Bremen’s best chance of avoiding the drop, their Bundesliga survival hopes resting on his sloping shoulders.

With 10 goals and five assists to his name, Rashica is certainly fulfilling his end of the bargain, although a series of virtuoso displays on the flanks might not be enough to keep an increasingly doomed Werder from tumbling through the trapdoor.

 

And don’t expect the 23-year-old to stick around if the former Bundesliga champions are playing second-tier football in 2020/21.

Weser Kurier claims that Liverpool and Southampton are both eyeing an explosive attacker in the Alexis Sanchez mould. Rashica has a £33 million release clause in his contract, but that will fall to an even more affordable £17 million if Werder are relegated.

However, Altin Lala, Rashica’s representative, points out that it is difficult to look too far ahead with the Bundesliga season postponed due to the global health pandemic sweeping the beautiful game.

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen takes a shot during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and SV Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena on December 14, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

"First of all, the question is whether and how the season can be played to the end," says Lala. “The clubs have losses like other commercial companies. It's a drastic situation.

”One can only wait and see. Nothing can be planned at the moment. You have to stay at home and see what happens.”

With many a Bundesliga club so reliant upon gate receipts, their finances are set to take a major hit in the next few weeks with some suggesting that a number of teams could have their entire futures thrown into doubt.

With this in mind, Werder may be forced to cash in on their prized assets when the summer transfer window eventually arrives with Rashica perhaps not the only man to make way.

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen looks on during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Sport-Club Freiburg at Wohninvest Weserstadion on November 2, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch