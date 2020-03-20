'Don't know what people expect': £20m man hits out at Liverpool boss Klopp

Premier League leaders Liverpool suffered a shock Champions League defeat to Kieran Trippier's Atletico Madrid at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp wasn't happy.

Kieran Trippier has launched a stinging response to Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of Atletico Madrid’s style of play after the shock Champions League victory over Liverpool this month, while speaking to the Mirror (20 March, page 59), pointing out that Diego Simeone's much-criticised tactics worked a treat.

Klopp’s winning machine has malfunctioned. In the space of two weeks, Liverpool saw their ‘Invincibles’ dream come to an end before being knocked out of the FA Cup and losing their status as the Kings of European football.

Goals from Gini Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino looked certain to keep Liverpool’s hopes of retaining the Champions League trophy alive in a thrilling last-16 second-leg clash with Atletico, before a Marcos Llorente-inspired fightback turned the tide in extra time.

A double from the defensive midfielder saw Diego Simeone’s side claw back a 2-0 deficit on the night before Alvaro Morata raced away to net the most unexpected of winners.

Klopp was far from gracious in defeat, taking aim at the typically pragmatic style Atletico have become famed for, but £20 million right-back Trippier believes the result is the only thing that matters.

“I think they’re getting too carried away with the way we played against Liverpool,” said the Atletico and England defender. “If you go there and go toe-to-toe with Liverpool, you’re going to get beat 6-0. I don’t know what people expect.

“Did they (the critics) expect us to go there and play attacking football, especially with Liverpool playing the way that they’re playing at the moment?

“We knew (Liverpool) would blow up because of the amount of pressure they’d applied and the amount of energy they’d put into the game,” the former Tottenham man adds. “We knew they’d slow down. It took us over 100 minutes, but we won 3-2.

“People can complain as much as they want, but we thought it was necessary for that type of game. It worked.”

A run of four defeats in six games, plus the ongoing COVID-19 crisis which has seen the 2019/20 season suspended indefinitely, means a hitherto glorious campaign looks set to end with a bit of a whimper for Liverpool.

At least they have the Premier League title to look forward to.