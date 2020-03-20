Quick links

Celtic

LA Galaxy

Burnley

Scottish Premiership

After January Celtic links, £15m man is reportedly MLS bound

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly wanted Ben Gibson from Premier League Burnley in January - is he heading to LA Galaxy now?

Burnley's Ben Gibson during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England.

Ben Gibson could be on his way to MLS just weeks after missing out on a potential move to Celtic, according to TEAMtalk, with LA Galaxy keen to rescue the Burnley man.

It seems that one of the biggest clubs on American soil might have legendary striker Robbie Keane to thank for putting in place a deal to sign a centre-back heading into the prime of his career.

Subscribe

 

Gibson returned to train at former club Middlesbrough recently after falling out of favour under Sean Dyche in Lancashire and, if reports are to be believed, Boro coach Keane has recommended a move across the Atlantic for a 27-year-old desperate to get himself back on track after just 63 minutes of Premier League football in almost two years.

TEAMtalk claimed in the final few days of January that Scottish Premiership champions Celtic were interested in Gibson, only for the one-time England call-up to find himself stuck in his Turf Moor nightmare once the winter window had slammed shut.

Ben Gibson of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on August 19, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

While MLS may not be the so-called ‘retirement league’ it once was, after luring younger, better players to North America in recent years, Gibson would be forgiven for wondering how life would have been at Celtic.

The £15 million centre-back with a £40,000-a-week pay packet might have struggled for game-time at Burnley, but his experience and leadership skills might have been invaluable at a Celtic side with a ninth straight league title in their sights – especially with Kristoffer Ajer’s agent dropping a rather unwelcome hint about his future.

Kristoffer Ajer of Norway during training at Marienlyst Stadion on October 9, 2017 in Drammen, Norway.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch