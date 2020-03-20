After January Celtic links, £15m man is reportedly MLS bound

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly wanted Ben Gibson from Premier League Burnley in January - is he heading to LA Galaxy now?

Ben Gibson could be on his way to MLS just weeks after missing out on a potential move to Celtic, according to TEAMtalk, with LA Galaxy keen to rescue the Burnley man.

It seems that one of the biggest clubs on American soil might have legendary striker Robbie Keane to thank for putting in place a deal to sign a centre-back heading into the prime of his career.

Gibson returned to train at former club Middlesbrough recently after falling out of favour under Sean Dyche in Lancashire and, if reports are to be believed, Boro coach Keane has recommended a move across the Atlantic for a 27-year-old desperate to get himself back on track after just 63 minutes of Premier League football in almost two years.

TEAMtalk claimed in the final few days of January that Scottish Premiership champions Celtic were interested in Gibson, only for the one-time England call-up to find himself stuck in his Turf Moor nightmare once the winter window had slammed shut.

While MLS may not be the so-called ‘retirement league’ it once was, after luring younger, better players to North America in recent years, Gibson would be forgiven for wondering how life would have been at Celtic.

The £15 million centre-back with a £40,000-a-week pay packet might have struggled for game-time at Burnley, but his experience and leadership skills might have been invaluable at a Celtic side with a ninth straight league title in their sights – especially with Kristoffer Ajer’s agent dropping a rather unwelcome hint about his future.