£30m man shares one thing that makes Newcastle 'a bit better' place than Leicester

Danny Owen
Newcastle United lost star forward Ayoze Perez to Premier League rivals Leicester City last summer but is he missing St James' Park?

Ayoze Perez insisted that he has no regrets about joining Leicester City last summer while speaking to talkSPORT (20 March, 7am), but the Spaniard has admitted that he preferred living the life in Newcastle.

No wonder Steve Bruce’s Magpies are struggling for goals this season. Perez and Salomon Rondon combined to score more than half of Newcastle’s 42 Premier League efforts in the 2018/19 campaign and both departed before Bruce’s arrival.

Long-serving forward Perez joined Leicester after the Foxes triggered his £30 million release clause and, while he is yet to prove that he is worthy of such a transfer fee, the 26-year-old has still comfortably outperformed Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and co.

 

Seven goals and four assists is a more than respectable return for the former Tenerife youngster’s first season at the King Power, while the chance to play Champions League football for the first time is looming large.

This does not mean that Perez has completely erased Newcastle from his memory, however.

“Not much, I’m not going to lie,” Perez said when asked if he had found plenty of hobbies in Leicester .

“I’m starting to know the city a little bit more, but I’m a private person, so most of the time I’m at home chilling. The city of Newcastle is a bit better. I enjoyed it a lot over there. But I’ll find something to do here.”

Perez’s comments will no doubt go down fairly well with Newcastle fans, who have seen their fair city overlooked by many a player lured by the bright lights of London or Manchester.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

