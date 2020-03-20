Quick links

Club reportedly set sights on £17m international two months after West Ham links

Tom Thorogood
Seko Fofana of Udinese during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Udinese at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 13 April 2019.
West Ham United have been linked with Udinese’s Seko Fofana.

Seko Fofana #6 of Udinese in action during the serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 2, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

According to Tutto Udinese, Torino are looking to sign reported West Ham United target Seko Fofana this summer.

The midfielder was linked with a move to West Ham in January.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, the Hammers were keen on a deal for Fofana with Udinese valuing their midfielder at around the £17 million mark.

Fofana, who used to be on the books of Manchester City, has made 21 Serie A appearances for Udinese this season, providing one goal and four assists.

An international with the Ivory Coast, he is predominantly a box-to-box midfielder. He has averaged 1.4 key passes and 2.3 successful take-ons per game (Whoscored).

 

West Ham managed to strengthen their midfield options with the arrival on Tomas Soucek in January, but David Moyes’s side are still short on options.

Noble, who turns 33 in May, will soon need a long-term replacement. Declan Rice, meanwhile, is often linked with a move away from the Hammers with manager David Moyes admitting the club could lose him (Guardian).

Fofana has plenty of ability. Mondo Udinese compare hm to Yaya Toure.

But if West Ham are keen to strike a deal for him, they may now have to fend off competition from Udinese’s Serie A rivals Torino.

Seko Fofana of Udinese during the Italian Serie A football match AS Roma v Udinese at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on April 13, 2019

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

