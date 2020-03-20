Club reportedly set sights on £17m international two months after West Ham links

West Ham United have been linked with Udinese’s Seko Fofana.

According to Tutto Udinese, Torino are looking to sign reported West Ham United target Seko Fofana this summer.

The midfielder was linked with a move to West Ham in January.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, the Hammers were keen on a deal for Fofana with Udinese valuing their midfielder at around the £17 million mark.

Fofana, who used to be on the books of Manchester City, has made 21 Serie A appearances for Udinese this season, providing one goal and four assists.

An international with the Ivory Coast, he is predominantly a box-to-box midfielder. He has averaged 1.4 key passes and 2.3 successful take-ons per game (Whoscored).

West Ham managed to strengthen their midfield options with the arrival on Tomas Soucek in January, but David Moyes’s side are still short on options.

Noble, who turns 33 in May, will soon need a long-term replacement. Declan Rice, meanwhile, is often linked with a move away from the Hammers with manager David Moyes admitting the club could lose him (Guardian).

Fofana has plenty of ability. Mondo Udinese compare hm to Yaya Toure.

But if West Ham are keen to strike a deal for him, they may now have to fend off competition from Udinese’s Serie A rivals Torino.