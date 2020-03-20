Quick links

Club president comments on reports £90m player could join Tottenham or Liverpool

Tom Thorogood
Lille's Victor Osimhen during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.
Lille’s Victor Osimhen has been linked withTottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Victor Osimhen of Charleroi scores a goal and celebrates during the Jupiler Pro League play-off 2 group A match (day 8) between Beerschot Wilrijk and Sporting Charleroi on May 11, 2019 in...

Lille president Gerard Lopez says the future of reported Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Victor Osimhen is out of his control if a club arrives with a huge offer, Sport.fr report.

The talented Nigeria international has attracted plenty of interest of late.

Osimhen only joined Lille from Charleroi last summer for £10 million last summer.

But with 18 goals in 38 games in all competitions so far this season, his form has attracted the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham according to Sky Sports.

After months of silence, Lopez has finally responded to the transfer speculation.

“Osimhen will be at Lille next season. However, there are factors that I cannot control. I do not control the fact that a club arrives and offers a salary six or eight times higher than what we can offer. But I think sometimes it's better not to take a big salary and wait until next season,” the Lille president explained.

 

Osimhen has a huge future ahead of him, with French editorial Le10sport claiming this week how Lille now value him as highly as £90 million.

Tottenham are seemingly on the lookout for a new striker. The injury to Harry Kane has left Spurs light, with boss Jose Mourinho struggling to find an alternative.

Spurs must look at adding another forward this summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, aren’t short on striker options with Roberto Firmino a renowned world class player while Divock Origi provides decent back up.

But Osimhen could offer the Reds a different option in the attacking third.

The 21-year-old has been compared to former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba due to his pace, power and ability to bully central defenders.

Lille's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring goal during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and AS Saint-Etienne at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 28, 2019 in Lille, France.

