Owner explains why £8m record signing didn't join Norwich or Celtic

Norwich City and Celtic are among the clubs linked with the Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes this season.

The Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has addressed reports of interest in one of his players from Norwich City and Celtic.

The Owls striker Jordan Rhodes has been linked with moves to a variety of clubs, including Norwich and Celtic, this season, but ultimately remained at Hillsborough.

Wednesday signed a trio of attack-minded players in the January transfer window, leaving Rhodes on the sidelines.

The Scotland international remains the Owls' club-record signing at a reported £8 million, and is thought to be one of the club's highest earners.

Wednesday's failure to offload the 30-year-old, who has around 18 months left on his contract, has drawn criticism from some fans.

But when asked why Rhodes has not been moved on after his loan spell at Norwich last season, Chansiri told Yorkshire Live: "My people have told me rumours that we have rejected offers on other players because we are demanding huge transfer fees or loan fees but I can tell you this is not true at all. Norwich wanted to take Jordan Rhodes last summer but only on a free transfer.

"This made no sense to us and would actually cause us more problems with FFP as we would have to pay all the outstanding balance on his transfer from Middlesbrough. So it was better for Jordan to stay here and try to make his way into the team and score some goals.

"When he went to Norwich the previous year on loan, we wanted the deal to include a clause for them to buy in a similar way when we bought Jordan from Middlesbrough.

"This kind of deal is normal. But they did not want this option. Norwich did not even talk about buying Jordan, only a loan, but their sporting director in a later interview was saying many things that were not true, things that were negative to me and damaging to our club."

According to Chansiri, Sheffield Wednesday were approached by another club earlier this year - although the mystery suitors weren't Celtic.

"This year in January, another club offered a very low package, it was a deal that made no sense for us," he added. "My people also told me Celtic had supposedly made an offer but we demanded a very big loan fee that stopped the deal. Again, this is not true, there was no official approach or offer at all.

"If the deal is right for all parties we can move but if not we cannot, it is that simple."

Norwich and Celtic added strikers Josip Drmic and Patryk Klimala after being credited with an interest in the Sheffield Wednesday outcast.