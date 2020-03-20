Can you buy hydroxychloroquine online in the UK? Official info and guidance

In the current medical climate, can you buy hydroxychloroquine online in the UK?

The current crisis in the UK has caused a great deal of worry to many people.

It has also created a huge strain on the National Health Service and the British public are being encouraged to stay home wherever possible to help ease that burden as much as they can.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement on Monday instructing people to stay indoors wherever they possibly can, hoping to help slow the spread.

People are on the hunt all the time for updates on what they're allowed to do and also potentially what they can do to treat themselves if they do fall ill.

That has brought a drug called hydroxychloroquine into the conversation, especially after President Trump mentioned it in an address earlier this week.

In the current circumstances, that has brought the drug into the wider public consciousness, leading many to perhaps wonder; can you buy hydroxychloroquine online in the UK?

SEE ALSO: What to do if you have driving tests scheduled

Medical staff shows a packet of Plaqueril, tablets containing hydroxychloroquine

Can you buy hydroxychloroquine online in the UK?

Yes.

But only if you have a prescription from your doctor. Lloyds Pharmacy lists the drug for purchase, but says it can only be bought if the patient has a prescription from your doctor.

A prescription of 200mg tablets would cost £9, of course if the patient has the relevant prescription and their doctor has said they need the drug.

SEE ALSO: Clinical trials highlight effectiveness of Avigan

Medical staff shows on February 26, 2020 at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute in Marseille, packets of a Nivaquine, tablets containing chloroquine and Plaqueril

What did President Donald Trump say about hydroxychloroquine?

According to the Sun, hydroxychloroquine has been approved US Food and Drug Administration to treat the virus and will be made available for prescription immediately.

President Trump said: "A drug called chloroquine, or hydroxychloroquine, is a common malaria drug. It’s also a drug used for strong arthritis.

"It's been around for a long time and it’s very powerful.

"The good thing is that because it's been around a long time we know that if things don't go as planned it's not going to kill anybody.

"But this has been used as a very powerful drug in different forms and it’s shown very, very encouraging results."

What is hydroxychloroquine used to treat?

President Trump said the drug is used as an anti-malaria treatment and also on patients with arthritis.

The drug, which is sold in the UK using the brand name Plaquenil, is available on the NHS to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The Dudley Group of NHS Hospitals said in 2014: 'Hydroxychloroquine is in a family of drugs called Disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs DMARDS.

'Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and some other conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus.

'It helps to slow down the progression of the arthritis. It is in the same family of drugs that are used to treat malaria.'

There are currently no studies or statistics that link curing coronavirus to the dug hydroxychloroquine.