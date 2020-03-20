Bulletproof season 2 episode 1 cast: Olivia Chenery, Leeshon Alexander and Hiten Patel

The Bulletproof season 2 episode 1 cast introduces some more talent into the mix.

They're back!

Under the current circumstances, quality television is pretty damn important. Fortunately, we have streaming services like Netflix helping us out, but one of the most anticipated seasons of TV in 2020 has finally arrived over on Sky One.

Of course, we're talking about Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters' Bulletproof, which sees both of them reprise the roles of Aaron Bishop and Ronald "Ronnie" Pike Jr respectively.

They created the series alongside Nick Love and it premiered back in 2018, met with a glowing reception from audiences. It was inspired by the likes of Bad Boys and Lethal Weapon, presenting us with likeable characters tackling crime across the board.

Admirers have been waiting ages for a follow-up season, but the wait is over! Episode 1 airs on Sky One on Friday, March 20th 2020 at 9 pm. As expected, we're reacquainted with a number of familiar faces, while there are also some introductions in the midst...

SPORTS STAR: Fans are obsessed with All American's Darnell

Bulletproof season 2 episode 1 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are Bulletproof season 2 episode 1 cast members:

Leeshon Alexander as Brandon

Simon Balfour as Doctor

Kirsty Bartolo as Bagger / Market goer

Oliver Bond as Red Cap

Olivia Chenery as Scooch

David Elliot as Jonesy

Florisa Kamara as Donna Pike

Jason Maza as Munroe

Hiten Patel as PC Patel

Anthony Reddy as Nick security

Lucie Shorthouse as Paige

Rachel Sophia-Anthony as Bank Customer

Vanessa Vanderpuye as Arjana

Chris Cowlin as Police Officer (uncredited)

Now, let's take a moment to spotlight a select few of these talents in detail...

Olivia Chenery joins Bulletproof

In the role of Scooch, we have Olivia Chenery.

Audiences may best remember her as Sariya from Noel Clarke's 2016 film Brotherhood, but she was also in such films as Legacy (she played Yasmin), The Anomaly (Sandy) and 10x10 (Alana).

As for TV, she has also showcased her talents in the likes of Endeavour (Isla Fairford), Silent Witness (Beth Roscoe), Queens (Mary Stuart), Penny Dreadful (Witch #2), The Interceptor (Witness) and more.

You can follow her on Instagram over at @oliviachenery; she currently has over 3,000 followers.

There are a number of Bulletproof-related posts, with one reading: "I had such a fabulous time working on this one, with such a beautiful cast and crew. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did working on it. Stay safe."

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Looking for something to do at home? Good, then watch my incredible wife in #Bulletproof2 on #Sky and #NowTV



Very proud of @oliviachenery, her work ethic and talent is an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/e3SL7iCvii — Chris Grierson (@chrisgrierson) March 20, 2020

Leeshon Alexander stars as Brandon

If you recognised Olivia from Brotherhood, then chances are you'll recognise Leeshon Alexander too...

He also starred, tackling the role of Melvin 'HUGS' Levin. But, like Olivia, there are more roles where that came from.

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in a 2008 episode of Doctor Who titled 'The Poison Sky' (he played Male Student) and then went on to play Khaled Hasiq in two episodes of The Bill a year later. Then, in 2009, he also landed the role of Marley in the film Love Aaj Kal.

Fast forward to 2014 and he was in both Z Joke (Leonid Von Stein) and We Are Monster (Robert Stewart).

TRENDING AGAIN: How to watch Contagion in the UK

Hiten Patel's PC arrives

Hiten Patel plays the role PC Patel across the entirety of season 2.

Looking back over his TV work, it's worth highlighting that he's been in The Split (Private School Parent), EastEnders (various), The Capture (Elijah - Arms Dealer), Temple (Office Staff), Four Weddings and a Funeral (Imran - Imam's Assistant), Unforgotten (DC Patel) and more.

He's also uncredited for such films as 2018's Annihilation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

In other news, Parasite UK DVD release date confirmed.