How to fix the issue with the Borderlands 3 optimising shaders loading screen taking forever on Steam.

After the controversial decision to be an Epic Games store exclusive for six months, Borderlands 3 is now finally available on Steam and has predictably launched at the top of its charts. However, with so many players attempting to enjoy the third instalment, there have been lots of complaints about an optimising shaders loading screen that takes forever. And yes, this was an issue back when the game launched exclusively for Epic on PC.

However, for those who are simply having trouble playing the game on Steam due to an optimising shaders loading screen, below you'll find a possible route for how to fix the issue.

How to fix: Borderlands 3 optimising shaders on Steam takes forever

You must change from DX11 to DX12 to fix the Borderlands 3 optimising shaders loading screen issue on Steam.

The optimising shaders loading screen taking forever was an issue for Borderlands 3 on the Epic Games store, and reverting back to DX11 from DX12 was said to solve the problem.

Some people have said that the Claptrap loading screen only appears once and takes roughly 15-20 minutes to complete, but there are also some who have insisted that it's taking much longer and keeps appearing when trying to launch the game.

This has made the whacky, colourful and buoyant first-person shooter impossible to play, and people on Reddit have shared that the issue first occurred after switching to DX12. So, as you'd expect, people have responded by saying that a way to fix it is by reverting back to DX11.

Gamerant previously shared steps for how to revert back to DX11 from DX12:

On a Windows PC, go to Documents > My Games > Borderlands 3 > Saved > Config > WindowsNoEditor

In WindowsNoEditor, open the file titled GameUserSettings. (Right-click the file and open with Notepad)

In Notepad, find the line where it says PreferredGraphicsAPI and change DX12 to DX11, and save the file.

Hopefully this fixes the dilemma so you can quickly go back to shooting and looting.

Borderlands 3 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.