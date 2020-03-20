Bobby Duncan leaving Liverpool looks like a terrible mistake

Liverpool were pressured into selling Bobby Duncan last summer.

Bobby Duncan caused a storm last summer when with the help of his then agent he forced a move away from Anfield.

It was an unsavoury saga, with Duncan accusing the Reds of harming his mental health by denying him a move to Fiorentina, The Mail reported.

The whole situation was bizarre, with Duncan lacking patience after helping the Reds win the FA Youth Cup last season.

Duncan has not played for Fiorentina's first team at all.

If he had stayed at Liverpool, it's a near certainty he would have made his debut already.

We say that with confidence amid the way manager Jurgen Klopp has been forced to heavily rotate his team this season at times.

He chose to in the Carabao Cup at the start of the season, and then a bizarre fixture clash in December with the Club World Cup saw Liverpool take an under-23 side to Aston Villa for the quarter-finals.

It is highly likely Duncan would have figures, with the first team in Qatar for the tournament.

That was not a one off. In January a youthful Liverpool side beat Everton in the FA Cup, with Neco Williams and Curtis Jones starring.

As the competition went on, Liverpool fielded a youthful side in the ties against Shrewsbury, and even Joe Hardy, a young striker who began the season with Brentford B, came on to make his debut.

This could have been Bobby Duncan, but he threw it all away.

Whether it was his choice, or he had bad advice, Duncan's exit has not worked out well so far.

Perhaps in three years time, he will have established himself as a top Serie A star and totally justified the decision. If he is good enough, it will work out for him.

Until then, the gamble to leave Anfield will look like a terrible mistake.