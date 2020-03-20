Birmingham ace wants PL move after reported failed £8m Watford bid

Quick links

Birmingham City left-back Kristian Pedersen has acknowledged Watford’s reported interest and told BT he wants to move to the Premier League.

The Denmark international was linked with a move to Watford in January.

Danish editorial BT claimed the Hornets saw an £8 million bid for him turned down.

Now, speaking to BT, Pedersen says he was aware of Watford’s interest and admits he wants to fulfil a dream by moving to the Premier League.

"I knew they [Watford] were interested in me. But now it turned into nothing, and that’s how it is. I know there were other clubs in the picture too,” he told BT.

“My future plans are simple. I have to play in the Premier League. Whether it’s going to be this summer, I will do everything I can to make that happen,”

“But otherwise I have two years left of my contract with Birmingham, and the club will not sell me if they do not want to. But I go around with the Premier League dream, so you never know what’s going on. It may be that something happens this summer. “

 

Pedersen joined Birmingham from Union Berlin back in 2018.

The 25-year-old has since become one of the best left-backs in the Championship, starting 37 Championship games for the Blues this season.

Pedersen has scored four goals and posted two assists. Defensively, he has averaged 2.7 tackles and 2.6 clearances per league game (Whoscored).

Watford may have been looking at him in January to boost their survival bid.

The Hornets have improved massively under Nigel Pearson and a strong end to the campaign will surely see them avoid a drop to the Championship.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are way off the playoff race in the Championship. Pedersen is unlikely to reach the top-flight with the Midland club, so his best shot may be to push for a summer move.

