‘Biggest day in West Ham’s history’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to player’s post

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon and West Ham United’s Michail Antonio will play each other in FIFA 20 on Friday evening.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have responded to Ryan Sessegnon’s post on Twitter ahead of his FIFA 20 match against Michail Antonio of West Ham United.

Sessegnon, who can operate as a left-winger or as a left-back, and West Ham winger Michail Antonio will recreate the match that was supposed to take place between the two London clubs on Saturday.

The FIFA 20 match will take place on Friday evening, and the loser having to wear the other team’s kit.

Some Tottenham fans have responded to Sessegnon’s post on Twitter and have urged him to win against Antonio.

Come on Ryan, we have to beat Waste Ham United! — Tottenham Boxing (@TottenhamBoxing) March 18, 2020

You do realise Ryan you're finished at Spurs if you lose. No pressure then. #COYS — Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) March 18, 2020

You gonna play or is José benching you in FIFA as well? — Hairy Cane (@HarigKapp) March 18, 2020

Sess FC you love to see it — Jack (@darjackTHFC) March 18, 2020

Do NOT let us down — Taylor- BackJose (@thfctaylor) March 18, 2020

COME ON RYAN WIN IT #COYS — ⭐️sonaldo⭐️ (@SonTwoThree) March 18, 2020

COME ON SESS THIS IS THE BIGGEST DAY IN WEST HAMS HISTORY RUIN IT — isaiah ☄️ (@zaythfc) March 18, 2020

Thanks for the entertainment Ryan, you got this, do not lose though yeah? #COYS — Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) March 18, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sessegnon has made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, and he has also scored one goal and provided one assist in three Champions League games.

Antonio has made 10 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.