‘Biggest day in West Ham’s history’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to player’s post

(L-R) Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur participate in a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League group B match against Crvena Zvezda at...
Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon and West Ham United’s Michail Antonio will play each other in FIFA 20 on Friday evening.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have responded to Ryan Sessegnon’s post on Twitter ahead of his FIFA 20 match against Michail Antonio of West Ham United.

Sessegnon, who can operate as a left-winger or as a left-back, and West Ham winger Michail Antonio will recreate the match that was supposed to take place between the two London clubs on Saturday.

The FIFA 20 match will take place on Friday evening, and the loser having to wear the other team’s kit.

 

Some Tottenham fans have responded to Sessegnon’s post on Twitter and have urged him to win against Antonio.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sessegnon has made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, and he has also scored one goal and provided one assist in three Champions League games.

Antonio has made 10 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Rio Ferdinand in action with Michail Antonio of West Ham United during the match between West Ham United XI v West Ham United All Stars XI: Mark Noble Testimonial at Boleyn Ground on March...

