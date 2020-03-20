Are Wetherspoons pubs still open? UK pub-goers urged to stay home

With people told to avoid self-isolate, are Wetherspoons pubs still open?

The UK is facing uncertain times during the current medical crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement earlier this week, saying: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

But Mr Johnson stopped short of enforcing the closure of those places where people may still meet, simply urging them to stay at home to prevent further spread.

That has left people - who are in constant search of updates and advice - with questions over what they can and can't do in their social lives.

Pubs are a key part of the British economy and some people may feel that even though they've been told to stay indoors, they want to get out and support their local and its workers while they can.

That raises questions about one of the biggest pub chains in the UK. In the current climate, people may wonder are Wetherspoons pubs still open?

Are Wetherspoons pubs still open?

Yes.

Wetherspoons pubs are still open, but now insist on the use of cards and not cash to help prevent further spread in their venues.

According to the Daily Mail, every single branch of the pub chain will remain open for business, but they have introduced other measures to help stop the spread.

Customers must avoid standing at the bar and must also sit at alternate tables, as Wetherspoons remain open until the government says otherwise.

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party meets with JD Wetherspoon chairman, Tim Martin as he visits Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar on July 10, 2019 in London

What does Wetherspoons' website say?

Wetherspoons have a statement on their website about their response to the current medical outbreak.

It outlines some of the measures listed above but also mentions that their app should be used to order food and drink, which can be brought to the tables of customers - rather than crowding the bar.

They also say they will give regular updates to their employees throughout the current situation as well as emphasising the importance of frequent hand-washing to everyone in their establishments.

The statement also said that their dish and glasswashers would be fully sanitising all cutlery, plates, cups and glassware, after every single usage.

What did Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin say?

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today Show on Friday.

He was asked about his decision to keep his pubs open in the current climate, given Mr Johnson's advice earlier on in the week.

Martin said: "It's a question of balance. I think that Parliament is open - not everyone's in there, but it's ticking over - and I think it's the same.

"I don't think you can shut down all pubs and restaurants in the country indefinitely. The fact is, this is going to be a long haul, and supermarkets now are incredibly busy as people are not going out to pubs and restaurants.

"A sensible balance is for pubs to open but implement social distancing measures. All these things can be done. I just don't think a shut down is a sensible policy. It's over the top."