Are driving tests being cancelled due to coronavirus? Here's what you need to know

We're seeing many postponements and closures, but are driving tests being cancelled due to coronavirus?

Updates are coming thick and fast right now.

The public is being urged to avoid all non-essential contact and self-isolate to prevent further spread. In a recent statement, Boris Johnson expressed: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

We're currently witnessing the closure of many social venues such as cinemas, with the likes of Odeon, Cineworld and Showcase closing their doors following government guidelines.

Even the likes of McDonald's are only operating as takeaways, ensuring the eat-in area is off-limits to customers.

Many events are being affected, with Glastonbury deciding to postpone this year's highly anticipated event until next year. However, many with driving and theory tests scheduled are curious as to what they must do under these circumstances...

Are driving tests being cancelled due to coronavirus?

The Gov.uk site notes that theory tests have been suspended from Friday, March 20th 2020 to Monday, April 20th and that driving tests due to take place on Friday, March 20th have been postponed.

For theory tests, they add: "You’ll automatically get a refund if you had a test booked. You’ll get an email to confirm this has been done – this may take a few weeks to arrive. You should not try to rebook your test right now. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will email you when you can book again."

As for driving tests, they address: "DVSA will automatically rebook your test, free of charge, as soon as possible. DVSA will send you another email with the new date and time as soon as it’s been rebooked."

Driving tests: What to do if you have symptoms

At first, the site noted that if you need to reschedule your theory which is due to take place within the next three working days, then you must email customercare@pearson.com with the following:

full name (as shown on your driving licence)

driving licence number

test booking reference

full address and postcode

date of birth

Similarly, if you need to cancel your driving test, you must email customerservices@dvsa.gov.uk with:

full name (as shown on your driving licence)

driving licence number

test booking reference

However, we're now are that you have to await an email for details regarding your tests.

