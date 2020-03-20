Are Domino’s shops still open? UK pizza lovers in meltdown!

As uncertainty sweeps the UK, are Domino's shops still open?

The current crisis across the UK has caused uncertainty, with many businesses having to close their doors to save money because people have been advised to stay inside.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement stating: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

Some uncertainty comes from the fact that the public have been urged to stay away from places where they may congregate and spread the virus, but those locations haven't been forced to close.

People are constantly searching for updates and information on where they can and can't go and what they can and can't do in the current climate.

McDonalds is among the establishments which has reduced his service to a takeaway and drive-thru service, closing its seating areas to do what it can to help slow the spread.

Social distancing and self-isolation is impacting the lives of people up and down the country, and many may be curious as to whether Domino's shops are still open...

A branch of Domino's pizza takeaway is pictured on February 19, 2018 in Bath, England

Are Domino's shops still open?

Yes.

Domino's posted an update on their official global Twitter page confirming that they are still open to serve the public their favourite pizzas.

The tweet said that whether customers want takeaway or delivery pizza, Domino's remains open to serve pizza lovers their orders.

There was no specific statement on Domino's UK website about the current medical crisis as of the morning of Friday, 20th March, 2020.

Domino’s is still OPEN to serve you. Whether you prefer delivery or carry out from the store, we still offer easy ways to get you delicious pizza, including our new contactless delivery option to minimize contact between you & your delivery experts. https://t.co/xk4so025th — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) March 19, 2020

Can I still get Domino's pizza delivered?

Yes.

On Domino's UK Twitter page, they provided information about how pizza lovers can still get Domino's pizza delivered to their door.

They are introducing a 'Contact Free Delivery' option at the checkout stage of pre-paid orders for home delivery.

If a customer wants it, their delivery driver will call them when they arrive at their address to find out where they want their pizza left.

Once it's been placed in the agreed location, the driver will wait two metres away to help prevent further spread in the current climate.

To keep you & our team safe, we’re introducing 'Contact Free Delivery' at checkout on pre-paid orders. Your driver will call when they arrive to find out where you’d like your order left. Once it's been placed in your agreed location, the driver will stay at least 2 metres away. pic.twitter.com/fyOpuHR9EL — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) March 18, 2020

Why are Domino's still open?

Mr Johnson has advised people to stay away from places where they may congregate but Domino's offers a takeaway service.

Further, pubs and other restaurants have not been forced to close, despite Mr Johnson's advice to the public to avoid them wherever they can.

Domino's staff are continuing to work as normal, which, for the time being, means they don't have the money worries which are impacting many across the UK because of the uncertainty.